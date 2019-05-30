PG&E's wildfire mitigation plan OK'd by California regulator

The California Public Utilities Commission approves the wildfire mitigation plan submitted by PG&E (PCG +3.6% ) that will allow the utility to impose blackouts this summer across vast stretches of its territory to help prevent wildfires.

The plan also calls for PG&E to spend ~$1.8B on ramped-up tree-trimming efforts, fire-resistant power poles and other programs aimed at avoiding a repeat of the devastating Camp Fire.

The PUC also approves similar plans submitted by Southern California Edison (EIX +1.9% ) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SRE +0.2% ).

Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/fires/article230992148.html#storylink=cpy