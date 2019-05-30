Partner Comms -6.3% as revenues, profits slip

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is off 6.3% in U.S. trading after posting its Q1 results, in which revenues and profits declined.

The company pointed to "positive momentum" in a "saturated communications market," noting its Partner TV is Israel's fastest-growing television service.

Total revenues fell about 4% to 794M shekels (about $219M); service revenues were flat (as fixed-line gains mitigated a fall-off in cellular service), but equipment revenues dropped off 15%, to 170M shekels.

EBITDA increased to 197M shekels as reported; excluding the impact of IFRS 16, it would have fallen off 14M shekels to 158M shekels.

That means net profit dropped to 2M shekels from a previous 19M.

The cellular subscriber base reached about 2.62M, a decline of about 1%. The TV subscriber base increased by 76,000 to reach 141,000. Cellular ARPU fell 3% to 56 shekels.

Adjusted free cash flow improved but remained a negative 11M shekels.

Rival Cellcom (NYSE:CEL), which often moves in concert with Partner, is down 5.1% .

