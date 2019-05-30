Michigan AG places 30-day deadline on governor's talks with Enbridge

Michigan's Attorney General Nessel says she will take legal action to shut down Enbridge's (ENB -0.8% ) Line 5 by the end of June if Gov. Whitmer is unable to reach a deal with the company to decommission the pipeline.

Nessel had not publicly placed a deadline on Whitmer's negotiations with the company.

Whitmer has said she is open to allowing ENB to build a $500M utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house a new pipeline but wants ENB to complete the project and decommission the existing pipeline faster than the projected 7-10 year timeline.