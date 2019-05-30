Monetary policy isn't a tool for financial stability, Quarles says

With much attention paid to increased levels of business debt, Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision, addresses the role of monetary policy in financial system stability at a conference sponsored by the New York Fed.

To be sure, he doesn't see trouble on the horizon. Quarles says his view is that "even though business debt is elevated, at least by some measures, overall financial stability risks are not, as the financial sector has substantial loss-absorbing capacity and is not overly reliant on unstable short-term funding."

That doesn't mean the financial system is in the clear. Even if the risk of financial system disruption doesn't seem high, if the economy does weaken, some businesses may default on debt, leading to contraction in investment, a slowdown in hiring, and an unusual tightening in financial conditions, he said.

But monetary policy isn't the answer to dealing with financial system vulnerabilities, Quarles contends.

"Financial system resilience, supported by strong through-the-cycle regulatory and supervisory policies, remains a key defense against financial system and macroeconomic shocks," he concluded.