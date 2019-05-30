Defense stocks loaded for a market rebound, Edward Jones analyst says

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.7% ) and most defense stocks are holding up better than the broader market, "as they are viewed more defensive by the market," says Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau. "They generally don't have the magnitude of issues that other industrial names have with the trade and tariff concerns."

LMT "continues to ramp up the F-35 fighter and has solid opportunities in other areas such as missile defense," Windau says, and the stock is gaining market support amid heightened rhetoric such as with Iran recently.

Edward Jones has a Buy rating on LMT, saying the growing 2020 Pentagon budget will offer growth opportunities for the company.

