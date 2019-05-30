T-Mobile, Sprint mull spectrum sales to seal merger OK - reports

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1%) and Sprint (S +5%) are looking at divesting wireless airwaves to seal their $26.5B merger, according to reports.
The two could sell spectrum back to the government, which would re-sell it as part of a plan to establish a fourth national carrier in the event of the merger, Bloomberg said.
Such a carrier could come out of Comcast (CMCSA -0.4%) or Charter (CHTR +1.1%) in that eventuality, as the two have taken up providing wireless service to their customers as MVNOs (in their case, re-selling Verizon airwaves).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox