Ulta Beauty -3% on comp sales miss

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) dips after comparable sales increased 7.0% in Q1 to fall just short of the +8.1% consensus mark.

The retailer's transactions were up 4.3% during the quarter and the average ticket was 2.7% higher.

Gross margin was up 70 bps to 37.0% of sales vs. 36.5% consensus. Operating margin was 13.6% of sales.

Merchandise inventory rose 1.8% on an inventory per store basis.

Looking ahead, Ulta Beauty expects FY19 EPS of $12.83 to $13.03 vs. $12.90 consensus.