Nutanix -16.8% on revenue miss, downside outlook

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) plunges 16.8% after Q3 results that posted a narrower than expected loss per share but missed revenue estimates. Software and Support revenue grew 17% Y/Y to $287.6M.

Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $280-310M (estimate: $332.87M) with a loss per share of $0.65 (estimate: $0.49).

Q3 adjusted gross margin was 77.1% versus 68.4% in last year's quarter and the 75.9% consensus.

Billings were down from $351.2M in last year's quarter to $346M.

NTNX used $36.5M of its operating cash flow compared to last year's $13.3M generation. FCF was use was $58.9M versus the $0.8M generation.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.