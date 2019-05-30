Marvell up slightly as revenues top high estimates

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is up 1.4% postmarket after topping consensus with its Q1 results, with revenues coming in above high estimates.

Revenues rose nearly 10%, but cost of goods rose 31% and gross profit dropped to $361.4M from $375.7M.

Operating expenses were sharply higher as well, and the company swung to a headline loss of $48.5M from a year-ago gain of $128.6M.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $105M.

Liquidity was $572M at quarter's end; cash flow from operations was $166M.

For Q2 -- and taking into account government export restrictions to one customer -- it's guiding to revenue of $630.5M-$669.5M (below expected $681.4M), gross margin of 63-64%, and EPS of $0.13-$0.17 (below consensus for $0.19).

Conference call to come at 4:45 p.m. ET.

