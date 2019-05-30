NanoString inks deals to expand access to molecular cancer test

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) has established commercial partnerships with CROs Covance, NeoGenomics Labs and Navigate BioPharma Services to expand access to its research-use-only PanCancer IO 360 Gene Expression Panel that it says captures the interplay between the tumor, microenvironment and immune response to the cancer.

Under the terms of the agreements, the CROs will offer standardized research reports that capture the expression signatures of of 47 genes measuring the activity and abundance of immune and tumor cells. Each CRO will also have the right to independently develop, validate and offer translational assays based on the 18-gene Tumor Inflammation Signature, a method to characterize tumors based on the level of immune infiltration and function.