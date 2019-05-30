Oil slides to 12-week lows on modest U.S. supply decline, higher production

Benchmark crude oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels since March following a smaller than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories and fears of a global economic slowdown from the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. WTI futures settled -3.8% at $56.59/bbl, its fifth decline in the past seven sessions and the lowest closing price since March 8, and Brent ended -3.7% at $66.87/bbl for its lowest closing price since March 12.

Total U.S. crude oil inventories were trimmed slightly from 22-month highs reached in the previous week's report, but at 476M barrels they remain ~5% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The EIA report also was bearish in showing U.S. oil production has climbed back to a record 12.3M bbl/day that it reached in late April, while motor gasoline supplied to the market fell slightly to 9.4M bbl/day.

Energy has been the worst performing sector this month, ~10% lower, and was today's biggest laggard on the equities market; among noteworthy losers are XEC -4.5% , DVN -4% , MRO -3.3% , MPC -3.8% , VLO -2.7% , HAL -3.6% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX