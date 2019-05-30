TiVo names Shull CEO/President, raises full-year guidance

A unanimous board at TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has named Dave Shull its new president and CEO, and the company raised guidance for fiscal 2019.

Shull will join the board as well. Most recently he was CEO of The Weather Channel, where he streamlined costs and shepherded the sale of TWC's digital businesses to IBM.

He takes over for interim President/CEO Raghu Rau, who will move to the role of vice chairperson.

The moves are effective tomorrow.

Meanwhile, with improved visibility into the sales pipeline, TiVo has boosted guidance for 2019: revenue of $644M-$660M (up from $640M-$654M), and a GAAP loss before taxes of $72M to $80M (vs. previous guidance for a loss of $75M to $87M).

It now expects EBITDA of $175M-$185M (up from $172M-$178M) and non-GAAP pretax income of $123M-$133M (up from $120M-$126M).

The company reaffirms expectations that it will split its IP Licensing and Product businesses in the first half of 2020 through a tax-free spin-off of the product business to shareholders.