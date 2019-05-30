Uber's first post-IPO print has wider loss

Uber (NYSE:UBER) drops 0.8% after reporting a Q1 revenue beat and a slightly wider than expected loss per share. Guidance wasn't included in the earnings release.

The adjusted EBITDA loss was $869M versus the $900.4M consensus.

Gross bookings were up 34% Y/Y to $14.65B. Breakdown: Ridesharing, $11.45B; Uber Eats, $3.07B; Other Bets, $132M.

Monthly active platform customers grew 33% to 93M.

Core platform contribution margin dropped to -4.5% from last year's 17.9%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.