Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shoots higher in AH trading after Q1 EPS topped even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

The retailer also raised its full-year profit outlook, guiding for FY20 EPS of $4.55 to $4.75 vs. $4.50 to $4.75 prior and $4.60 consensus.

"We believe we are uniquely positioned to capture the significant opportunities we see in the home furnishings industry, and we will continue to build on our strong momentum to achieve our goal of maximizing growth and maintaining high profitability," says CEO Laura Laber on the profit view.

WSM +11.43% AH to $57.50.

