Stock benchmarks edge higher despite big drop in energy, oil prices

Stocks closed with modest gains after recovering from earlier declines, as severe weakness in the energy sector was offset by strength in tech and other groups.

The S&P 500 energy sector (-1.2%) was today's weakest performer, as oil prices plummeted nearly 4% to $56.59/bbl on a smaller than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories as well as lingering global growth concerns.

Meanwhile, the real estate (+0.7%), information technology (+0.6%), health care (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%) sectors topped today's leaderboard.

U.S. Treasurys had stabilized from their recent rise but buying interest picked up during the session, leaving the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.06% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower at 2.23%.

One bit of optimism was provided by mortgage rates, which dropped below 4% for the first time since early last year and sparked hopes of a housing revival.