Okta +5.2% amid narrower loss than expected for Q1

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is up 5.2% postmarket after a narrower loss than expected in its Q1 earnings.

Gross profit rose 51.4% on revenues that grew 49.8%.

Sharply higher operating expenses led to a wider operating loss, of $51.8M from a year-ago $24.98M.

Net loss widened similarly, to $51.97M from $25.96M.

"We're pleased with the strong start to the fiscal year with 52% year-over-year growth in subscription revenue, which was driven by our acceleration with enterprise customers," says CEO Todd McKinnon.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $117.2M (up 52.5%); Professional services and other, $8.1M (up 18.9%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $130M-$131M (growth of 37-38%), a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.9M to $13.9M, and EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.10.

For the full year, it's expecting total revenue of $543M-$548M (growth of 36-37%), operating loss of $67M to $62M, and EPS of -$0.49 to -$0.45.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

