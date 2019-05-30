New York Fed discloses balance sheet normalization details

Regarding the Federal Reserve's plan to end its balance-sheet shrinking, the New York Fed says beginning in October 2019 it will reinvest principal payments received from agency debt and agency MBS holdings into Treasury securities through secondary market purchases, subject to a maximum amount of $20B per month.

Any principal payments over the $20B/month cap will continue to be reinvested in agency MBS.

Treasury securities purchases will initially be conducted across a range of maturities to roughly match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding.

The Federal Open Market Committee will revisit the reinvestment plan when it discusses longer-run composition of the SOMA portfolio.

The announcement comes just two days before Simon Potter, New York Fed executive vice president and head of the Markets Group, who oversees the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet, is due to leave.