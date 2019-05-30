Eversource Energy launches 15.6M-share public offering

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) -1.6% after-hours on news of a planned public offering of 15.6M common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 2.34M common shares.

ES says it will directly offer 3.64M shares to the underwriters and a forward counterparty expects to borrow from third parties and sell 11.96M shares to the underwriters in the offering in connection with a forward sale agreement with Goldman Sachs.

ES says it plans to use the net proceeds to repay part of the outstanding short-term debt in its commercial paper program, to fund capital spending to enhance reliability and fund clean energy initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.