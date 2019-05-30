Fluor JV wins deal for Dallas freeway reconstruction

Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure has been chosen to design and build the I-635 LBJ East freeway project in Dallas.

The project -- which will reach substantial completion in 2024 -- is set to widen and rebuild about 11 miles of the LBJ Freeway. Fluor also has an option to provide capital maintenance after the project is done.

Along with management personnel, the JV expects to employ about 500 craft workers at its peak.

Fluor expects to book the contract value in Q3 2019.