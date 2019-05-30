Bayer's Monsanto sued by L.A. County over PCB contamination

Los Angeles County is suing Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Monsanto in an attempt to force payment for reducing PCB contamination in dozens of bodies of water.

The lawsuit says the presence of PCBs in products sold by Monsanto many decades ago has caused widespread environmental contamination, forcing the county to spend money to retrofit its stormwater systems and prevent further damage.

Bayer says L.A. County's lawsuit has no merit; the company stopped producing PCBs in 1977 and the chemical was outlawed in the U.S. in 1979.