Waitr Holdings +6.8% as Piper Jaffray starts at Overweight

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) is up 6.8% after hours following an initiation at Overweight by Piper Jaffray, joining a steadily growing bull chorus.

The firm's Nicole Miller Regan set the company's price target to $11, implying 63% upside from the close of $6.74.

Waitr has been on a steady decline over the past quarter, falling 36.8% . Shares are down 30.9% in the past month.

Waitr currently has a sell-side average rating of Buy and Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Very Bearish.