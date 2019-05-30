Kingsway Financial finds more changes for 2018 annual filing

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) finds more adjustments that will be reflected in its annual Form 10-K for 2018 in addition to the ones it disclosed in April.
Expects to reduce by $0.3M the carrying value related to one of the underlying equity investments held by one of the limited liability companies being consolidated.
Also expects to reclassify as a reduction of investment income $0.3M related to a fair value adjustment to another one of the underlying equity investments held by one of the limited liability companies being consolidated.
The effect of the two added adjustment will reduce investment income by $0.6M and reduce sharholders' equity by $0.3M.
Kingsway's auditors still haven't completed their audit procedures.
