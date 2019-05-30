Kingsway Financial finds more changes for 2018 annual filing

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE: KFS ) finds more adjustments that will be reflected in its annual Form 10-K for 2018 in addition to the ones it disclosed in April.

Expects to reduce by $0.3M the carrying value related to one of the underlying equity investments held by one of the limited liability companies being consolidated.

Also expects to reclassify as a reduction of investment income $0.3M related to a fair value adjustment to another one of the underlying equity investments held by one of the limited liability companies being consolidated.