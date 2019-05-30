Physicians Realty didn't get April, May rent from LifeCare

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) hasn't received any contractually-owed rent for April and May 2019 for the three properties it leases to LifeCare Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6, 2019.

The rent that it's owed represents an aggregate of $0.8M.

Annualized base revenue attributable to the master lease totals $4.5M, representing 1.6% of Physician Realty's annualized base revenue as of March 31, 2019.

Straight-line rent receivable balances attributable to the master lease as of March 31, 2019 totals $3.3M.