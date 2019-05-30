Commercial production begins at Agnico Eagle's Meliadine mine

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) says it has achieved commercial production at the Meliadine mine, with total project construction costs coming in below original guidance of $900M.

The mine in Nunavut, Canada, is now the company's largest gold deposit in terms of mineral resources.

AEM says expected production at Meliadine for 2019 remains unchanged at ~230K oz. of gold at total cash costs of $612/oz.

With Meliadine ramping up production over the balance of the year and Amaruq on schedule to achieve commercial production in Q3, AEM says it is well positioned to achieve its full-year gold production target of 1.75M oz.