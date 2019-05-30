Scholastic -9.7% as it cuts guidance during peak quarter

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) has slipped 9.7% after hours after trimming its full-year forecast on factors affecting its Children's Book publishing and distribution during a seasonally important Q4.

The company now expects fiscal 2019 revenue of $1.64B (vs. one estimate for $1.68B), and sees EBITDA in the range of $120M-$130M and EPS of $0.83-$1.03 (below one estimate for $1.47).

That includes adverse accounting impact, of about $7.7M in EBITDA and $0.16 in EPS, based on applying new ASC 606 guidelines to the Book Fairs incentive program.

It notes that in Book Clubs for Q4, the company saw lower than expected revenue due to implementing a sales-tax collection program after the Supreme Court Wayfair ruling. In Book Fairs, expenses were higher than expected due to more incentive-based promotions.

Full results for Q4 are due in July.