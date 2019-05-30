Not certain travelers will want to fly 737 MAX even after fix, United CEO says

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz tells CNBC he is under no assumption that all passengers will feel comfortable flying on a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX even after the jets are no longer grounded.

"The first and foremost objective is to not assume everyone will want to fly, or assume everyone will get over it," Munoz says, adding that United will wait until "everyone agrees" the MAX is safe to bring back.

Last Friday, UAL announced the cancellation of 1,290 flights as it took its 14 MAX models off the schedule through Aug. 3; the carrier has canceled more than 3K flights so far since the planes were grounded following the two fatal crashes that killed a combined 346 people.