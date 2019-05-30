Leaks threaten safety of Cheniere Energy's flagship LNG facility - report

A federal investigation at Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana raises red flags for a surging industry that bills itself as a safer and cleaner energy alternative, according to a new report from E&E News and the Center for Public Integrity.

The report says gashes up to six feet long opened up last year in a massive steel storage tank at Sabine Pass, releasing super-chilled LNG that quickly vaporized into a cloud of flammable gas; U.S. regulators worried the tank might give way, spilling the remainder of the fuel and setting off an uncontrollable fire.

It was not an isolated event, according to the report, which says another tank was leaking gas in 14 different places; both tanks remain out of service more than a year later.

Cheniere says no one was ever in danger, and last year's leaks amounted to 0.01% of Sabine Pass's permitted greenhouse gas emissions for the year.

But some other LNG export projects, including Cheniere's newest terminal in Corpus Christi, Tex., use more expensive tank designs that offer greater protection against leaks and fires.