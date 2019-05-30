YPF prepares to start regular light crude exports from Vaca Muerta

Argentina's YPF says it expects to start regular exports of light crude from the Vaca Muerta shale play in H2 and ramp up closer to the end of the year.

YPF already exported 500K bbl of crude from Vaca Muerta in March via a cargo purchased by Shell which was the result of maintenance at the La Plata refinery that freed up supply for export.

Oil participants say the future export blend likely will have a quality of at least 40° API, encompassing flows from more than one producer, Argus reports.

Meanwhile, France's Total (NYSE:TOT) is planning to drill ~100 wells over the next five years at Vaca Muerta, targeting production of 100K boe/day, says the company's head of South American exploration.