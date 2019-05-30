Crown Holdings slips sharply after noting Signode decline

Crown Holdings (CCK -3.3% ) falls as much as 8% after the company reportedly disclosed at the KeyBanc conference yesterday that its Signode business in the U.S. suffered a volume decline in Q1.

Morgan Stanley, citing Nielsen scanner volume data for U.S., says both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages saw weaker volumes, which it says is a negative read-through for CCK and Ball Corp. (BLL +0.9% )

Goldman Sachs says Signode's Q1 results showed some vulnerability to both macro weakness and competitive pricing pressure, but the concerns were offset by solid margin expansion, particularly in the Americas Beverage segment.