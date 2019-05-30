Gold will struggle to break $1,300, BNP Paribas analyst says

Gold prices could remain below $1,300/oz. in the near term as the precious metal has been unable to catch a bid even as recession fears surge through financial markets, BNP Paribas head of commodity research Harry Tchilinguirian tells Kitco.

Lower bond yields should be positive for gold because they lower the metal's opportunity cost as a non-yielding asset, but "investors have not taken to increasing their long exposure to the metal as evidenced by the amount of gold held in physically backed ETFs like the closely followed SPDR Gold Trust," Tchilinguirian says, which "suggests some degree of reservation relative to gold's spot price prospects."

The Fed and other central banks have been far more accommodative YTD, but "inflation expectations have been trending noticeably lower more recently, removing one of the drivers of investor demand for gold," he says.

Tchilinguirian notes resilient strength in the U.S. dollar remains a major headwind for gold in the near term, and "until these two drivers reverse course... it will be challenging for gold prices to move higher and sustain a move much past $1,300/oz."

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GOAU, GDXX, BAR, GDXS, GLDW, UBG