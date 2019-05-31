More film studios threaten Georgia boycott

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) and NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have joined a growing number of major studios - including Disney and Netflix - which are threatening to pull their productions out of Georgia should the state's fetal-heartbeat bill go into effect.

Known as the Hollywood of the South or Y'allywood, Georgia in recent years has become the country's third-largest production hub after Los Angeles and New York, thanks to tax credits of up to 30% it offers to movie and TV production companies.

In 2018, the state reported some 92,000 jobs and an economic impact of more than $9B from film productions there.