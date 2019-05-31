Trade war weighs on China factory activity

China's factory activity contracted more than expected during the month of May as investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S. trade dispute.

The official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 from 50.1 the month before, dropping below the critical 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

The official non-manufacturing PMI for May was 54.3 - unchanged from April.

Shanghai -0.2% to 2,899.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ