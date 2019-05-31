Focus on Italy as EU steps up pressure

Italy faces a deadline today to explain its rising debt load, but it's set to push back, citing near-zero inflation and global trade tensions for its rising debt-to-GDP ratio.

As a consequence, the EU Commission will consider launching an excessive deficit procedure, which is likely to be proposed to the college of 28 commissioners on June 5.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has also told his Five Star party he's ready to see the governing coalition collapse if he can't push through tax plans.

