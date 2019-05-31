FCA CEO Manley sold $3.5M in shares this week

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Mike Manley sold shares in the automaker for $3.46M on May 28, the day after the announcement of a merger proposal to French rival Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), although an FCA spokesman said the sale was executed to cover personal expenses.
A filing by Dutch stock market regulator AFM showed Manley sold 250,000 shares at $13.85 each.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler were down 3.7% premarket following the news, underperforming a drop in the car sector driven by trade tensions.
