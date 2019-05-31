Flight to safety after Mexico tariff threat

President Trump has turned the tariff gun on his southern neighbor, saying the U.S. will impose a 5% levy on "all goods coming into our country from Mexico" from June 10, which will "gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

Along with a fall in global stocks, DJIA futures slid 250 points on the news, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined 7 bps to a fresh 20-month low of 2.16% and the Mexican peso slipped 2.8% against the dollar.

The shock tweet also sent investors into safe-haven assets, with gold climbing back above $1300/ounce, amid fears that another increase in tariffs could tip the U.S., and maybe the whole world, into recession.

