USMCA fate hangs in the balance

The fate of the updated USMCA trade deal was thrown into question after President Trump's Mexican tariff threat, making it unlikely that the new version of NAFTA will be ratified this year.

Both Canada and Mexico have signaled they are ready to start the approval process, but Mexico may now feel that it's "forced to retaliate" despite being the U.S.'s largest trading partner.

American officials have said 80,000 illegal immigrants are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 arriving daily, overwhelming the ability of border patrol officials to handle them.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX