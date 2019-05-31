Big Lots +12% on earnings beat and raised FY2019 outlook

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 1.5% in Q1, meets guidance to increase in the low single digit range.

Gross margin rate contracted 30 bps to 40.1%.

SG&A expense rate up 90 bps to 34.6%.

Operating income margin rate squeezed 160 bps to 2%.

Inventory grew 9.1% Y/Y to $927M.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $0.35 to $0.45.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: to increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $3.70 to $3.85; Cash flow: ~$100M.

BIG +12.42% premarket.

Previously: Big Lots EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (May 31)