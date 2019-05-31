Conn's retail comp decreased 8.2% in Q1

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales declined 8.2% in Q1, missed the guidance range of -5% to -1%.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $88.36M (-8.9%); Home appliance: $77.29M (-0.9%); Consumer electronics: $49.65M (-5.1%); Home office: $15.71M (-14.2%); Other: $3.44M (-6.1%); Repair service agreement commissions: $24.02M (+5.1%); Service revenues: $3.51M (-1.9%).

Credit revenue grew 10.5% to $91.3M.

Unit volume fell 11.2% for furniture, 14.5% for mattress, 7.2% for home appliance, 14.2% for consumer electronic and 30.1% for home office.

Retail gross margin rose 40 bps to 40%.

SG&A expense rate up 220 bps to 30.4%.

Retail operating margin slipped 140 bps to 9.9%.

Retail store count +10 Y/Y to 128.

Board of Directors approved a $75M stock repurchase program, effective as of May 31.

Q2 Guidance: Same-store sales: -4% to 0%; Retail gross margin: 39.75% to 40.25%; SG&A expense rate: 32% to 33%; Provision for bad debts: $47.5M to $51.5M; Finance charges and other revenues: $93M to $97M; Interest expense : $14.5M to $15.5M; Tax rate 26% to 28%.

