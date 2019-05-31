ASLAN Pharma in-licenses global rights for ASLAN004 from CSL

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) has amended its license agreement with CSL Limited (OTCPK:CMXHF) thereby acquiring full global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ASLAN004 in all indications. The amended agreement replaces the original agreement signed in May 2014.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, ASLAN will make a first payment of $30M upon commencement of a phase 3 study of ASLAN004.

CSL is also eligible to receive up to $95M of regulatory milestones, $655M of sales milestones and tiered royalties between mid-single digits and 10%.