Build-A-Bear Workshop missed estimates in Q1

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reports net retail sales slightly down 0.5% to $81.05M in Q1.

Commercial revenue expanded 170.3% to $2.75M.

International franchising revenue fell 24.3% to $560K.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 45.3%.

Retail gross margin rate increased 90 bps to 45.2%, mainly driven by merchandise margin expansion and lower occupancy costs.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 130 bps to 42.4%.

Inventories up 13.3% to $56M.

Number of franchised stores -6 Y/Y to 90.

Total company-owned retail stores +16 Y/Y to 366.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: to increase in the range of mid- to high-single digits; Capex: $13M to $15M; D&A: $15M to $17M.

