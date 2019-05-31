Teck Resources secures $2.5B financing for QB2 copper project

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says it has signed a $2.5B financing facility to fund the development of its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in Chile.

Teck and partners Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp. will guarantee the project's obligations under the 12-year facility until construction is complete.

QB2 is expected to produce 316K mt/year of copper equivalent in the first five years of its 28-year mine life at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.38/lb.

Teck also says it will add $600M to its stock repurchase program, bringing the total buyback announced since last November to $1B.