Lantheus teams up with NanoMab in cancer radiopharmaceuticals

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) inks an agreement with privately held NanoMab Technology Limited to develop next-generation radiopharmaceuticals to use in immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies.

Lantheus will in-license NanoMab's lead candidate, Phase 1-stage NM-01, a radiopharmaceutical biomarker camelid single-domain antibody that has shown a high affinity for PD-L1 protein. It plans to use it as a research tool, together with support and analytics, for pharma companies conducting clinical research in I-O, adding that NM-01 could provide a specific, non-invasive approach to diagnosis, including whole-body imaging or virtual biopsy, since it potentially enables the detection of PD-L1 expression in I-O studies.

Financial terms are not disclosed.