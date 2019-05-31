American Finance Trust closes $242M notes offering

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will use proceeds from the private placement primarily to refinance assets currently financed under its revolving corporate credit facility.
The notes, designated as AFIN's Net-Lease Mortgage Notes, Series 2019-1, were issued in two classes in a private placement to institutional debt holders:
$121M of seven-year class A-1 notes rated AAA by S&P Rating Services at an interest rate of 3.8%; and
$121M of 10-year class A-2 notes rated A by S&P at a interest rate of 4.5%.
AFIN says the debt allows it additional flexibility and extends the weighted average life of its indebtedness to 4.2 years from 3.8 years.
