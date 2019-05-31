Comparable sales shine at Genesco

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reports comparable sales increased 5% in Q1 to smash the consensus expectation for a drop of 1%.

"Our overall performance was fueled by the continued strength of our Journeys business, as the momentum from the successful back-to-school and holiday seasons carried over into the new year," notes CEO Robert Dennis.

Gross margin improved 40 bps to 49.4% of sales during the quarter vs 49.3% consensus. Management says decreased markdowns for Journeys Group and a higher mix of retail in Johnston & Murphy Group were partially offset by increased promotions at Schuh Group.

The company ended the quarter with a merchandise inventory position 3.9% lighter than a year ago.

Looking ahead, Genesco anticipates FY20 comparable sales growth of 1% to 2% and EPS of $3.35 to $3.75 vs. $3.57 consensus.

Shares of Genesco are up 0.85% premarket to $40.60.

Previously: Genesco EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (May 31)