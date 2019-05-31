Roche debuts cancer data collaboration product with GE Healthcare

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces the release of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, a product developed with collaboration partner GE Healthcare, that enables a more comprehensive view of each patient in one place. Radiologists can now upload their patient records to the same dashboard as patient files from other disciplines.

The companies say that their ultimate aim is to design products to enable seamless integration and analysis of comprehensive lab and medical imaging data, patient records, medical best practice, real time monitoring and the latest research outcomes that will lead to the best possible treatment decisions for patients.

NAVITY is available in the U.S. and Canada. Additional markets will follow.