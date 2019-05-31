Centene appoints WellCare CEO and CFO to leadership positions

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announces that Ken Burdick, currently CEO of WellCare, and Drew Asher, currently Executive VP and CFO of WellCare, will join Centene in executive leadership positions, following close of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) transaction.

Mr. Burdick and Mr. Asher will report directly to Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO of Centene. Mr. Burdick's employment agreement is for a two-year term.

Centene expects to announce additional details on the combined Company's organizational structure and leadership team at its Investor Day to be held on June 14.