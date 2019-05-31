Auto sector reeling after Mexico tariff threat

Automaker stocks trade lower after President Trump's threat to apply a 5% tariff on imports from Mexico threatens the supply chain and is seen cutting into sales volume due to higher consumer prices.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is down 4.68% premarket, while Ford (NYSE:F) is off 3.70% . Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is down 5.52% in the early session. Even U.S.-producing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is retreating by 1.65% .

Japanese automakers are also in harm's way due to the number of parts that bounce between the U.S and Mexico before final car assembly. Honda (NYSE:HMC) is down 2.98% premarket, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) is 1.54% lower . In Tokyo trading, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) fell 5.31% and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) was off 7.13% .

