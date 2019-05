Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF funds

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) - $0.1580. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.42%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) - $0.2053. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.83%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) - $0.2837. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.64%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) - $0.1935. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.82%.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2529. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.27%.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) - $0.1237. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1244. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1314. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.24%.

Payable June 06; for shareholders of record June 04; ex-div June 03. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 29.

Press Release