Zuora -29% after FY20 outlook, price target cuts

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) plunges 29.4% pre-market after yesterday's Q1 results met revenue estimates and beat on EPS but included downside Q2 guidance and cut its FY20 forecast.

The Q2 view has revenue from $66-68M (consensus: $71.24M) and loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13 (consensus: $0.11 loss).

FY20 outlook keeps loss per share between $0.44 to $0.40 (consensus: $0.42 loss) and cuts revenue to $268-278M from $289-293.5M (consensus: $291.22M).

Management attributes the weak guidance to sales changes "to scale the business to the next level, which tempers our expectations for the remainder of the year."

Analyst action: Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and cuts the PT from $35 to $29. The firm says the outlook cut was "prudent" and that despite the "mixed" results, the print's most important headline metrics of subscriptions, billings, and cash flow were strong.

More action: Canaccord Genuity stays at Buy ("because downgrading after the fact is almost always unwise") and trims from $28 to $18. The firm thinks ZUO is "executing far below potential," but subscription revenue should grow about 25% in 2020.