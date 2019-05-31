Beer stocks falter after Mexico tariff teed up

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is down 2.82% in premarket action as the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico is digested. Bernstein estimates that the brewing giant generates 10% of its EBIT from the sale of beer in Mexico.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is off 5.63% in the early session, with the company importing nearly all of its beer into the U.S. from Mexico.